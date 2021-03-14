Short Interest in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Rises By 82.5%

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the February 11th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

STKS opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter worth $47,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

