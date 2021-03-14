Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Expands By 65.3%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 517,200 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the February 11th total of 312,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 53,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,484. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

