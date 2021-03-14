Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Rises By 115.4%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 21.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MHI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $12.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

