Short Interest in Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Rises By 109.4%

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the February 11th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ORTIF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

