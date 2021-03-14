Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Rises By 196.9%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,557,300 shares, an increase of 196.9% from the February 11th total of 861,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25,573.0 days.

ORIX stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. ORIX has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

