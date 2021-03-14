Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Rises By 196.9%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,557,300 shares, an increase of 196.9% from the February 11th total of 861,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25,573.0 days.
ORIX stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. ORIX has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.95.
About ORIX
