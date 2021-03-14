Short Interest in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Decreases By 44.9%

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the February 11th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OBCI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.39. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

In other Ocean Bio-Chem news, EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 8,500 shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $119,595.00. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 43.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

