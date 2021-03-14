Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Decreases By 72.2%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the February 11th total of 707,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NDGPF stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

