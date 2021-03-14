Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Decreases By 72.2%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the February 11th total of 707,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of NDGPF stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.
