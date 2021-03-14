Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Declines By 59.1%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the February 11th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,829,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of New Age Metals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 83,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,339. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11.
New Age Metals Company Profile
