Short Interest in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declines By 46.2%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the February 11th total of 509,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 479.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

MSEX stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,317. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average is $70.01.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. Analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.23%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

