Short Interest in Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Declines By 55.3%

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the February 11th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mateon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,932. Mateon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Mateon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

