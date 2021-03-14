Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Increases By 209.7%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a growth of 209.7% from the February 11th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,580,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LCLP remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,370,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,499,938. Life Clips has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Life Clips, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cameras and batteries in the United States. The company offers body cameras; and develops and distributes single-use and cordless batteries under the Mobeego brand for use in cellular phones and other mobile devices. It also develops an auditable software solution for law enforcement.

