Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Increases By 209.7%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a growth of 209.7% from the February 11th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,580,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LCLP remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,370,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,499,938. Life Clips has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Life Clips
