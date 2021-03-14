Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Increases By 200.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IBTJ opened at $24.96 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $27.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 36.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

