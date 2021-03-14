Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Rises By 102.2%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the February 11th total of 954,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,396,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,684 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 755,321 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,646,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,809,000.

IGIB traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,615. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.