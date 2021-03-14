Short Interest in Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Declines By 38.7%

Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the February 11th total of 956,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS INTEQ opened at $0.45 on Friday. Intelsat has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

