Short Interest in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Drops By 72.7%

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the February 11th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOAC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

GOAC opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38. GO Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

