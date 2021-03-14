Short Interest in GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Rises By 80.7%

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the February 11th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GlobeImmune stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 12,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,400. GlobeImmune has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Get GlobeImmune alerts:

GlobeImmune Company Profile

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for GlobeImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.