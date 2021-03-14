Short Interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Expands By 177.7%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 177.7% from the February 11th total of 824,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

In related news, Treasurer Ellen T. Albrecht sold 30,000 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,803.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,711 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $171,271.11. Insiders have sold a total of 268,711 shares of company stock worth $1,179,641 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 218,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 6.08. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.