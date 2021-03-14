Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Decreases By 72.8%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the February 11th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FPAFY opened at $1.51 on Friday. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
About First Pacific
