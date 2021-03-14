Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Decreases By 72.8%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the February 11th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FPAFY opened at $1.51 on Friday. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks.

