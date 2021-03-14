Short Interest in Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXPL) Decreases By 50.0%

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXPL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EXPL stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Endurance Exploration Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Endurance Exploration Group

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide. The company focuses on aquatic research, survey, inspection, and recovery, as well as maritime contract and consulting services. It also recovers bullion precious metals, numismatic-grade coinage, non-ferrous metals, and other valuable cargos from historic and modern shipwrecks.

