Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Drops By 67.3%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the February 11th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.0 days.

DNACF stock remained flat at $$18.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.28. DeNA has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNACF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DeNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

