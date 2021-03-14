Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Rises By 201.6%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 201.6% from the February 11th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CTSDF opened at $4.85 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

CTSDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $5.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

