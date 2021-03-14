Short Interest in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Increases By 59.2%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the February 11th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

WISH opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $105,591,534.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,373,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,591,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $28,367,467.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,443,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,467.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,451,728 shares of company stock worth $145,913,905.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,918,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

