Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Drops By 44.4%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CFBK stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.72. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

