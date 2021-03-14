Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Expands By 200.0%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 11th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Cemtrex from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $2.11 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

