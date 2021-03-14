Short Interest in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Grows By 54.9%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the February 11th total of 871,300 shares. Approximately 24.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 732,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Beam Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.03 million and a P/E ratio of -60.95. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

BEEM has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen started coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

