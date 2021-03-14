Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Increases By 198.0%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 198.0% from the February 11th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,376 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Ballantyne Strong at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 million, a PE ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 0.97. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

