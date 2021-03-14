Short Interest in AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) Rises By 78.4%

AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AVPI opened at $0.04 on Friday. AVP has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04.

Get AVP alerts:

AVP Company Profile

AVP, Inc produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for AVP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.