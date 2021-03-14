Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Expands By 105.9%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:CBH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. 47,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
