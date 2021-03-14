Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Expands By 105.9%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:CBH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. 47,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 187,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.