Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of MACF opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £157.81 million and a PE ratio of 15.63. Macfarlane Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.38.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.