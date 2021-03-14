Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSON. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 816.20 ($10.66) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 760.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 638.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

