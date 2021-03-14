Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 833 ($10.88).

Get IG Group alerts:

Shares of LON IGG opened at GBX 830 ($10.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The stock has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 780.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 806.49. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 534.22 ($6.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 919.50 ($12.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. IG Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Robert Michael McTighe purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 828 ($10.82) per share, with a total value of £25,668 ($33,535.41). Also, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 774 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £30,960 ($40,449.44).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.