Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

FOUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.53.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 690,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 143,082 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,664.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 32,733 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $3,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

