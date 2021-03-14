SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,166,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 95,922 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 7.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,388,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 239,374 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 421,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $476.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

