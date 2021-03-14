SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

