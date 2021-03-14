SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 23,210 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at $558,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 476,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $200.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.