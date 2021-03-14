SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,262 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Express were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Express by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Express during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Express during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Express by 281.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 261,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 67,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. Express, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

