SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 433,800 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the February 11th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.66. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

