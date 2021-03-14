Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $8.76 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $222.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SIC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

