Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 171.9% from the February 11th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. 7,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.70. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

