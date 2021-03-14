Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SES. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.64.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.22. The company has a market cap of C$690.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

