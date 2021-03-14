SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the February 11th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 68,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SeaChange International stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.81. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. Research analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.