ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) Short Interest Down 62.1% in February

ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the February 11th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SCRCQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. ScripsAmerica has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About ScripsAmerica

ScripsAmerica, Inc develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers.

