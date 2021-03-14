Scotiabank Trims CAE (NYSE:CAE) Target Price to $44.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAE. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

