Scotiabank Cuts SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$39.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.95.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC stock opened at C$27.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.89. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.