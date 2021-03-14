Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -97.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.