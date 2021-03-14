Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 97,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $140.77 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $141.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average of $115.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

