Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 722 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,914,000 after buying an additional 910,588 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 380,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 170,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $41.92.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

