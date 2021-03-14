Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 3,556 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,766,000 after buying an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,387,000 after buying an additional 243,864 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after buying an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.