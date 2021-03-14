Scorum Coins Price Tops $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 87.5% higher against the US dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $437,009.45 and approximately $2,999.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.43 or 0.00446516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00050360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00093058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.15 or 0.00509254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

