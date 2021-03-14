Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,629,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,315 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 13.3% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $58,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after buying an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after buying an additional 1,168,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,962,000 after buying an additional 770,021 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

